The Neighborhood Harvest: Fresh Food and Fall Flavors!

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every season offers something exciting for folks who want to eat homegrown and carefully created dishes without driving to various farms, stands, and shops. The Neighborhood Harvest is your personal gatherer and deliverer! All you have to do is pick from the menu to give yourself and your family fresh produce, protein, pasta, and much more!

The Neighborhood Harvest Call 757-809-3577 to sign up
Or visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com

