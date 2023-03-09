PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and one local family, unfortunately, understands what that means all too well. Letitia Council started the Nasia Foundation to honor her daughter’s legacy and help other families dealing with a devastating diagnosis. They’re hosting a walk fundraiser on March 11th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Chesapeake. Council is also selling devotionals for grieving mothers. All proceeds go to the Nasia Foundation. For more information, visit TheNasiaFoundation.org.

