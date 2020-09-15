PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This nationally recognized center for aspiring and experienced writers dealt with a serious plot twist this spring. Today The Muse Writers Center Director Michael Khandelwal talked about how the center has reacted to COVID, and in some ways welcomed the opportunity to be extra creative! To learn more visit The-Muse.org
More From HRS!
- Sleek Style, Powerful Purpose
- Sylvan Is Ready To Support You!
- The Muse Writers Center Is Still A Hub Of Instruction and Inspiration!
- Reck On the Road: Desk Building
- Career Engineer: Who’s Hiring in Hampton Roads?