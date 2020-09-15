The Muse Writers Center Is Still A Hub Of Instruction and Inspiration!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This nationally recognized center for aspiring and experienced writers dealt with a serious plot twist this spring. Today The Muse Writers Center Director Michael Khandelwal talked about how the center has reacted to COVID, and in some ways welcomed the opportunity to be extra creative! To learn more visit The-Muse.org

