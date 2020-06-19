The Meaning of Pride

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As June is Pride Month, the LGBT communities around the world and right here in Hampton Roads come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and diversity. While pride gatherings have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to get involved and celebrate!

Hampton Roads Pride
Mark your calendars for Virginia Beach Pride at the Oceanfront on October 3.
To learn more about Hampton Roads Pride, visit HamptonRoadsPride.org.
You can also connect with them on social media.

