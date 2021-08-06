The Magic of Krendl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We want to add a little magic to your day with some help from award-winning illusionist Krendl the magician!

He will be performing next week at the 24th Street Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront! Each event is free and open to the public.

The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on:

Sunday, August 8,

Monday, August 9 and

Tuesday, August 10.

For more information and to connect with him: