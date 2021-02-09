The Love of Your Life is Waiting!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fourteen local shelters are combining their efforts to educate and encourage the community to help homeless animals. If you are ready to adopt you will find discounts on fees this week, and if you’re not quite ready for a commitment, consider fostering an animal or donating supplies. Look for “Homeless Animal Awareness Week” events on Facebook or contact your local shelter or animal welfare organization for more information!

