The Locally-Grown Difference

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s nothing like fruits and veggies right out of the garden. But if you’re green thumb has been a little busy on zoom calls and teleworking, The Neighborhood Harvest is happy to bring your favorites right to your door!

The Neighborhood Harvest

Call The Neighborhood Harvest at (757) 809-3577 to sign up and place your orders

You can also visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Neighborhood Harvest.

MORE FROM HRS!