‘The Little Miss Firecracker Contest’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you are ready to head back to see live theater and laughing is at the top of your list, you’ll want to head to The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach!

Director Ann Heywood joined HRS with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the new production, ‘ The Miss Firecracker Contest.’

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

“The Miss Firecracker Contest” March 11 through April 3 at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive in Virginia Beach. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.



Prices are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors age 60+, active duty military members, and full-time students.

Tickets are on sale now online at LTVB.com.

You can call the box office and leave a voicemail that number is 757-428-9233.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.