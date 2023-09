PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Musical Theatre cast of “The Little Mermaid” is in our studios! The lovely Patrice Covington is playing Ursula, Mia Haymes has the honor of playing Ariel and Director Pierre Brault tells us what we can expect from their version of the Disney classic and Broadway show! It runs Oct. 6-8 at The Sandler Center in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Musical Theatre

757-340-5446

VMTheatre.org

