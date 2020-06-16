The ‘Key’ To Surface Safety!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve been worried about touching screens, keypads, handles, elevator buttons and more, the Milspin Key can reduce all of that constant contact! Today owner Chet Peters explains what it is, how it works and how he and his team of metal fabricators took it from idea to prototype in one day!
The Original No Touch Milspin Key
Milspin.com
American Made, Custom Engraved Metal Products
Connect on Facebook & Instagram
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Milspin.
