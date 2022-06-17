PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While schools are out for the summer, there’s an urge for many to get vaccinated due to a spike in meningitis cases. Erica Hunter from the Virginia Department of Health joined us on HRS with some great advice and details on a vaccination event on Juneteenth.
Virginia Department of Health
For more information about vaccinations, visit vahealthy.org or call 1 (877) 829-4682
Get vaccinated this weekend!
Juneteenth Festival
Darling Stadium in Hampton from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Department of Health.