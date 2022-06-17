PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While schools are out for the summer, there’s an urge for many to get vaccinated due to a spike in meningitis cases. Erica Hunter from the Virginia Department of Health joined us on HRS with some great advice and details on a vaccination event on Juneteenth.

Virginia Department of Health

For more information about vaccinations, visit vahealthy.org or call 1 (877) 829-4682

Get vaccinated this weekend!

Juneteenth Festival

Darling Stadium in Hampton from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Department of Health.