The Hurrah Players present ‘Seize The Day Cabaret’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Great White Way is headed your way thanks to a brand new production by local family theater company, “The Hurrah Players.” Today Director Hugh Copeland said this show will feature many of the numbers you know by heart from current and classic Broadway shows, and be presented outside and in-person!

Hurrah Players

“Seize The Day Cabaret”

Virginia Arts Festival Outdoor Stage

October 24 and 25 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

October 31 and November 1 at 1 p.m. only

Call (757) 627-5437 or visit HurrahPlayers.com

