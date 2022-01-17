The Historic Black Beaches Exhibit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dive deep into the rich history of Hampton Roads with ‘The Historic Black Beaches: Bay Shore and Other Memorable Sands’ exhibit chronicling the resort’s growth in the early 20th century. Curator at Hampton History Museum, Allen Hoilman, scratches the surface of what you can learn inside the Hampton History Museum!

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is plenty of free parking in the garage across from the museum. Open Monday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. Closed major holidays. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, active military, active NASA, AAA, children 4-12, free to children under 4.



For more information, call 757-727-1102, visit www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org, or like the Hampton History Museum on Facebook and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.