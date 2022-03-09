The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Day in and day out, the staff at The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are serving our community to protect and promote the well-being of families. Michelle Cowling is the Chief Operations Officer and she joined HRS to discuss the many ways The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are promoting health and well-being.
Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts
Peninsula Health District
416 J Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News
Give them a call at
757-594-7300
Hampton Health District
3130 Victoria Blvd, Hampton
give them a call at
757-727-1172
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts.