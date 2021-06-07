The Great Resignation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The country is opening back up, vaccinations are at an all-time high, and summer is here! The Coronavirus pandemic has left its mark especially on the workplace and 15 months later, there’s a new trend that experts are calling ‘The Great Resignations!’
The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison tells us what that means and why it’s important for employers and employees!

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com
You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

