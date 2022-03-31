PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our sister station FOX 43 will be airing “The Gospelology Show” on Sundays starting this week!

So what’s it all about? Founder and creator Latrece Williams McKnight joined HRS with the exciting details.

The Gospelology Show premieres on Fox43 at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. It will continue each Sunday after that. Visit their website GospelologyClub.com for more information. You can also connect with them on social media.



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Gospelology Show.