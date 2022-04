PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Combing biblical principles and science is the goal of The Gospelology Show. Teachers and parents can get a lot of resources and ideas for science projects, games and puzzles from it.

Professor McKnight AKA “Pro Mac” is the co-creator and founder. She joined HRS with a look at what to expect.

The Gospelology Show

This Sunday, April 17 on FOX43 at 8:30 a.m. and then every other Sunday morning after that.



GospelologyClub.com



YouTube: @Gospelology

Facebook: @Gospelology