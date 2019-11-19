Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing coverage streaming now

The Gift of College Savings

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If a college education is in your future, or if you might have the opportunity to finance one for your children, the opportunity to save for it is right now regardless of how far that student may be from moving in to the freshman dorm.

Scott Ridgely is the Chief Marketing Officer at Virginia 529 and he joined us with everything you need to know about a 529 and also a perfectly appropriate way to get friends and family behind your aspiring scholars!

Virginia 529
Give the Gift of Education this holiday with Virginia 529 gift cards available at Walmart.com and select local target stores.
And the “Give a Gift, Get a Reward” ends December 3.
Visit Virginia 529.com/giveagift for more information or connect on Facebook and Twitter.

This segment of The Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Virginia 529.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories