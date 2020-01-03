The Funny Bone: Cocoa Brown

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s great to welcome back comedian and Newport News native Cocoa Brown to HRS.
This segment of HRS is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone
by: Kyle BloomPosted: / Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s great to welcome back comedian and Newport News native Cocoa Brown to HRS.
This segment of HRS is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.