PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The demand for services is high and so is the need for volunteers to pack and sort food in the safety of the Food Bank of the Albemarle’s spacious warehouse. Today, Communications and Volunteer Manager Brian Gray talked about opportunities for individuals and their families to help the community.
Food Bank of the Albemarle
To learn more, call (252) 335-4035 or toll-free (866) 632-9992
Visit AFoodbank.org
More From HRS!
- Cannonball!!
- The Food Bank of the Albemarle is Hungry for Helpers!
- Improve the Look of Your Home Without Being Afraid to Look at the Bill!
- Treating the Signs of Aging
- Reck On the Road: Edenton Steamers