PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Throughout our month long effort to ‘Clear the Shelters‘, sponsors of this initiative are eager to spread the word!

You may already know today’s guest, Stephanie Taylor, from 97.3 The Eagle!

You can listen to Stephanie on weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight on air and online at 973theeagle.com. Follow Stephanie and 97.3 The Eagle on Social Media to see a featured pet up for adoption every #furry friday

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 97.3 The Eagle