The Chartway Federal Credit Union’s American Music Festival Goes Virtual

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 27th Annual Chartway Federal Credit Union’s American Music Festival is going virtual for 2020! Creative Director Mike Hilton joined us on the Hampton Roads Show with the details.

27th Annual Chartway Federal Credit Union’s American Music Festival
Streaming Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m.
Watch on Facebook, YouTube, @visitvabeach, and on wavy.com
You can also watch it Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. on FOX 43.
Click here for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chartway Federal Credit Union’s American Music Festival.

