The Career Engineer: Take your job search up a notch

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re having difficulty finding a job during the pandemic, don’t be discouraged. You may just need to change your strategy.

The Career Engineer Francina Harrison joined us with encouraging words to help you stay motivated during the job search..

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com or call 757-745-4T-C-E
You can also find her on social media. Don’t forget to sign up for Friday updates and get a weekly career and business boost loaded with tips and resources.

