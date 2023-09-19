PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All the German food, beer, music and fun you could ever want will be at this year’s Bier Garden Oktoberfest in Olde Towne Portsmouth! Stefanie Osfolk Brown from The Bier Garden joined us with all the festive details.

The Bier Garden Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon to 9 p.m.

The event stretches a full city block in front of The Bier Garden

438 High Street in Portsmouth

757-393-6022

biergarden.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by City of Portsmouth Tourism.