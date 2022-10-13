PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you ready for a scary good time this Halloween? It starts with a good costume and all the great things that go with it. From kids to pets, Harygul’s Halloween Planet has all your spooky needs.

They have three Virginia Beach locations at Pembroke Mall, Collins Square and on First Colonial Rd at Hilltop. You can also call (757) 491-9011 or visit HalloweenPlanet.com. They are on social media @harygulshalloweenplanet.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Harygul’s Halloween Planet.