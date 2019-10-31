PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Broadway is back in Norfolk for a brand new season and it’s kicking off with the Tony Award winning musical, “The Band’s Visit.”

Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy star in the show and joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with an inside look at this exciting production.

The Band’s Visit

Seven Venues and Jam Theatricals first Broadway show of the new season!

Tonight through Sunday

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk

Tickets are available at the Scope Arena Box office or online through Ticketmaster.

Visit SEVEN VENUES.com for more information about the Broadway season ahead and more upcoming events… you can also connect on social media

