Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

The Band’s Visit

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Broadway is back in Norfolk for a brand new season and it’s kicking off with the Tony Award winning musical, “The Band’s Visit.”

Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy star in the show and joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with an inside look at this exciting production.

The Band’s Visit
Seven Venues and Jam Theatricals first Broadway show of the new season!
Tonight through Sunday
Chrysler Hall – Norfolk
Tickets are available at the Scope Arena Box office or online through Ticketmaster.

Visit SEVEN VENUES.com for more information about the Broadway season ahead and more upcoming events… you can also connect on social media

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Seven Venues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories