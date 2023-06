PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Nicole Charles from Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. joined HRS with details about the upcoming At-ONEment Conference and all that A.R.E. has to offer.

Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.

At-ONEment Conference June 10th, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Open to the public

215 67th street in Virginia Beach

For more information give them a call at (757) 428-3588 or visit edgarcayce.org

