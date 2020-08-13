PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Art of Healthy Aging Summer Series is underway for Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia. Debbie Schwartz joined us with all the details.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia presents the “Art of Healthy Aging” Summer Series

The first episode is coming up on Wednesday, August 19 online

Visit ssseva.org and click ‘SUMMER SERIES’ on the home page.

You can also watch on Facebook and YouTube.

After the show, connect on Facebook to ask questions and win some prizes!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia.

