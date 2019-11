PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking to spice up your home and add to your decor, you can find what you need at Haynes. And while Haynes was founded way back in 1869, the new furniture hall has become a new home for innovative designers who are known around the world.

Haynes Furniture

Two locations in Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach Blvd in Virginia Beach and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Haynes Furniture.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Haynes Furniture.