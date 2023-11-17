NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 27th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive kicked off at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. The drive is hosted by 106.9 The Fox and FM99. The Hampton Roads Show is also a proud sponsor of the drive, and was on site at the Hampton location to help kick things off. Find out how this food drive impacts our local food banks.
WHERE TO DONATE:
1. KROGER AT COLISUM CENTRAL
1050 W. Mercury Blvd. | HAMPTON
2. LYNNHAVEN MALL
701 Lynnhaven Pkwy. | VIRGINIA BEACH
3. KROGER
5007 Victory Blvd. | TABB | YORKTOWN
4. KROGER
1017 University Blvd. | SUFFOLK
5. MOYOCK WELCOME CENTER
106 Caratoke Hwy. | MOYOCK
This edition of The Hampton Roads Show on location at the Mayflower Marathon is sponsored by RNR Tire Express.