NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 27th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive kicked off at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. The drive is hosted by 106.9 The Fox and FM99. The Hampton Roads Show is also a proud sponsor of the drive, and was on site at the Hampton location to help kick things off. Find out how this food drive impacts our local food banks.

WHERE TO DONATE:

1. KROGER AT COLISUM CENTRAL

1050 W. Mercury Blvd. | HAMPTON

2. LYNNHAVEN MALL

701 Lynnhaven Pkwy. | VIRGINIA BEACH

3. KROGER

5007 Victory Blvd. | TABB | YORKTOWN

4. KROGER

1017 University Blvd. | SUFFOLK

5. MOYOCK WELCOME CENTER

106 Caratoke Hwy. | MOYOCK

This edition of The Hampton Roads Show on location at the Mayflower Marathon is sponsored by RNR Tire Express.