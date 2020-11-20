The 24th Annual Mayflower Marathon is Officially Underway!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From now through Sunday evening, the entire Hampton Roads community will take part in one giant act of generosity! Friday morning, the Hampton Roads Show was proud to help kick off the 24th Annual Mayflower Marathon, and highlight all of the organizations that work together to make this event happen.

Thank you to Kroger, Smithfield Foods, Pembroke Mall, FM99WNOR, 106.9THEFOX, our local Foodbanks, volunteers, and our local viewers and listeners.

Donate on the Peninsula 24 hours at the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Yorktown

Donate Southside 24 hours at Pembroke Mall behind Target

7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk

