Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) - Our studio audience today is from Minority AIDS Support Services also known as M.A.S.S. and they came here today to tell us about their World AIDS Day testing event this weekend! This is Keisha Edwards with the details.

MASS - Minority Aids Support ServicesWorld AIDS Day testing eventSunday, December 1 from Noon to 4 p.m. Portsmouth Health Department - 1701 High Street For more information about this event or MASS call (757) 644-3595 on the South side or (757) 247-1879 on the PeninsulaYou can also visit Minority Aids Support.org