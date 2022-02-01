Testing, Boosting and More

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re on the peninsula and looking for ways to get vaccinated, boosted or tested for Covid-19, please check out Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts. Tes La Dieu joined us with details on free drive-thru testing and a Community Health Needs Assessment.

Free COVID-19 drive-thru PCR testing event for ages 5 and up

Thursday, February 3, 2022

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and it is first-come, first-served

Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts

For the Peninsula Health District:

Find them at 416 J Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News

Give them a call at 757-594-7300 (Peninsula Health District) vdh.virginia.gov/hampton-peninsula/

For the Hampton Health District:

Find them at 3130 Victoria Blvd, Hampton

Give them a call at 757-727-1172 (Hampton Health District) vdh.virginia.gov/hampton-peninsula/

