PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The non-profit “Teens With A Purpose” is working to inspire teens across Hampton Roads. Their Poet Laureate program is empowering them through words. To learn more about the Youth Poet Laureate program and other ways to get involved with The Youth Movement, visit the Teens With A Purpose website.
