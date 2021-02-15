Teens with a Purpose: Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate Program

The world is still in awe of Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate, who performed the inaugural poem for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Teens with a Purpose is the only local partner organization for this program. Meaning for youth from our region to apply, they have to become a Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate through our program.

Here to tell us how local students can get involved with Teens with a Purpose is Chief Executive Officer Deirdre A. Love and Literary Arts Manager Shana Smith-Coleman.

For more information on Teens with a Purpose, go to TWPtheMovement.org or call (757) 747-2679.