PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s teenagers are talented multi-taskers learning and socializing in person and virtually with ease.

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and in this edition of Legal Matters, Attorney Paul Hernandez joined HRS with a closer look at how we can all help our youngest drivers stay safe behind the wheel.

Kalfus & Nachman – Attorneys at Law have been serving Virginia and Northeast North Carolina for more than 40 years. Visit KalfusNachman.com or call the office at (757) 461-4900 for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.