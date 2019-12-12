Teddy Bear Toss

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ready, set, toss your stuffed animals! A holiday tradition returns to the Ice at Scope Arena this weekend with the Norfolk Admiral’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Admirals head coach Rod Taylor and and the voice of the Admirals Weston Dewitt joined us with more about this unique and entertaining game.

Norfolk Admirals Annual TEDDY BEAR TOSS
Saturday Night at 7:30
Scope Arena
Post game skate with the players and Salty after the game!
Tickets and Information, visit NORFOLK ADMIRALS.com or call (757) 640-1212

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Norfolk Admirals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories