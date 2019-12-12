PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ready, set, toss your stuffed animals! A holiday tradition returns to the Ice at Scope Arena this weekend with the Norfolk Admiral’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Admirals head coach Rod Taylor and and the voice of the Admirals Weston Dewitt joined us with more about this unique and entertaining game.

Norfolk Admirals Annual TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Saturday Night at 7:30

Scope Arena

Post game skate with the players and Salty after the game!

Tickets and Information, visit NORFOLK ADMIRALS.com or call (757) 640-1212

