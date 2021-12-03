PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the best traditions for the Norfolk Admirals is the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night which is coming up next Saturday night!

Weston DeWitt, Director of Broadcasting and Communications with the Admirals, joined HRS with the details.

Norfolk Admirals

Teddy Bear Toss Night is Saturday, December 11, 2021

Don’t forget to bring your stuffed animals, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.



Tickets are on Ticketmaster — but for more info visit their website: norfolkadmirals.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Norfolk Admirals.