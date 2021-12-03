Teddy Bear Toss Night

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the best traditions for the Norfolk Admirals is the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night which is coming up next Saturday night!

Weston DeWitt, Director of Broadcasting and Communications with the Admirals, joined HRS with the details.

Norfolk Admirals
Teddy Bear Toss Night is Saturday, December 11, 2021
Don’t forget to bring your stuffed animals, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on Ticketmaster — but for more info visit their website: norfolkadmirals.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Norfolk Admirals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter