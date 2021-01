PORTSMOUTH, (WAVY) – When it comes to helping people find a new career, Francina Harrison’s advice is always very straight forward, but this week the Career Engineer gets “technical,” especially about getting past new-user anxiety so you can enjoy the benefits of a savvy search!

Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer

Visit TCENOW.com

Find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

More From HRS!