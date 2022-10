PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tech month is underway at ECPI University. Affordable career programs that fit your schedule. Gerry White is the program director at ECPI University and he joined us with details about earning a degree at ECPI and Tech Month.

ECPI University

Don’t forget about their on-campus, “you can do tech” event on Thursday, October 27. It’s from 5 to 7 pm.

ecpi.edu/techmonth

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by ECPI University.