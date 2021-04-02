Teaching Kids to be Bully Proof

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All parents want their children to be confident, strong and empowered, especially when it comes to bullying. Those skills are the core of martial arts training.

Nick White is the owner of Modern American Mixed Martial Arts in Newport News and he joined us with details about his, “Mamma’s Boys” anti-bullying after school program.

Anti-Bullying After School Program

