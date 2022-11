PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for a relaxed, down-home place to enjoy a beer with good friends, you can find it at Gloucester Brewing Company.

GBC is a family-friendly environment with outstanding service and of course, a great place to get a pint of quality, locally brewed beer!

Gloucester Brewing Company

They are located at 6778 Main Street in Gloucester

(804) 210-1407

globrewco.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Gloucester Brewing Company.