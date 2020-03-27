Talking With Kids About Coronavirus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the days have gone on, a lot of kids are asking a lot of questions about the crisis and their current situations. Dr. Traci Richards is the Director of Behavioral Health at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and she joined us with some advice on how to speak to your kids about the current situation.
