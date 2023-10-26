PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many of today’s fashion designers are prioritizing sustainability and social responsibility. They’re using thrifted, upcycled and household items to create one-of-a-kind pieces — and making a splash doing it! Ariana Foster from Foster Beauty Fashion Show and Trixie from Fix By Trix joined us with new fashion designed from unwanted items.

