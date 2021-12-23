PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The red kettles are still around and the amount of good the Salvation Army does with the fundraiser is huge, but time is short and the need is great.

Major Donald Dohmann is the Area Commander for The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command and he joined HRS with details about the Red Kettle and why now is a great time to help your neighbors in need.

The Salvation Army

5525 Raby Road, Norfolk

757-543-8100

Don’t forget to “Take the Red Kettle Challenge” online at rescuechristmas757.org or just visit wavy.com and click on the kettle to donate.

