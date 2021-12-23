Take The Red Kettle Challenge

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The red kettles are still around and the amount of good the Salvation Army does with the fundraiser is huge, but time is short and the need is great.

Major Donald Dohmann is the Area Commander for The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command and he joined HRS with details about the Red Kettle and why now is a great time to help your neighbors in need.

The Salvation Army
5525 Raby Road, Norfolk
757-543-8100
Don’t forget to “Take the Red Kettle Challenge” online at rescuechristmas757.org or just visit wavy.com and click on the kettle to donate.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Kettle Challenge

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter