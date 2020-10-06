Take Back Your Back

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The spine is the central support structure of the body and when it ages, it can create painful symptons throughout the entire body. The TPMG Orthopedics division provides comprehensive orthopedic care with specialists in surgical and non-surgical spine care. Fellowship trained spine surgeon, Shane M. McGowan, MD joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details about the new TPMG Spine Center.

Dr. Shane McGowan is at TPMG’s new Comprehensive Spine Center with offices in Newport News and Williamsburg.
Call (757) 327-0657 or visit MYTPMG.com for more information.
