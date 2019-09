Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) - Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is known for bringing people home and helping neighborhoods rally around its most precious citizens. Southeast Region President Dennis Cestra and Board Member of Howard Hanna Children's Free Care Fund Kim Georges invite you to a concert and cookout to raise funds for the up-and-coming Mental Health Center at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

Howard Hanna2nd Annual Party in the Park Saturday, October 5 Noon to 4 p.m. Chesapeake City Park Tickets on sale at HOWARDHANNA.com/PartyInThePark