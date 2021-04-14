Take a Stance Against Child Abuse and Sexual Assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It’s a time to recognize these major public health and social justice issues. Recognition is just the first step. Chrissy Bellino is the Senior Victim Advocate from the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and she joined us on The Hampton Roads Show, with helpful advice and tips to consider if you or someone you know is a victim.

Report Child Abuse and Neglect
Virginia: (800) 552-7096
Out of State: (804) 786-8536

Sexual Assault Resources Free and Confidential Counseling
(757) 599-9844
24-7 Assistance
(800) 656-4673

Contact the Newport News Victim Services Unit at (757) 926-7443 or RAIN.ORG

