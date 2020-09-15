Sylvan Is Ready To Support You!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sylvan Learning is not just a resource for young students, it’s also a place where parents can find support as more and more of their child’s education is happening at home! Today Executive Director Kim Teixeira shared the many ways Sylvan can identify and improve areas where students are having difficulty right now.
Sylvan Learning 701 N. Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake and 3575 Bridge Road in Suffolk
Call (757) 548-1247 or visit Sylvan Learning.com/chesapeakeva
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Sylvan Learning Center
