Sylvan Is Ready To Support You!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sylvan Learning is not just a resource for young students, it’s also a place where parents can find support as more and more of their child’s education is happening at home! Today Executive Director Kim Teixeira shared the many ways Sylvan can identify and improve areas where students are having difficulty right now.

Sylvan Learning 701 N. Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake and 3575 Bridge Road in Suffolk
Call (757) 548-1247 or visit Sylvan Learning.com/chesapeakeva

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Sylvan Learning Center

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***