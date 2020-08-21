PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The fight for social reform and equal rights in America isn’t a new concept. One hundred years ago, the 19th Amendment of the Constitution was certified, granting women the right to vote.

The centennial is the inspiration for Smartmouth’s limited release Susan B. Votin’ brew premiering Saturday at both locations for a registration celebration — with some help of the League of Women Voters of South Hampton Roads. Jordan Trotter joined us on the Hampton Roads Show with more on this limited edition.

You can toast the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment at the Susan B. Votin’ can release and Registration Party Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at Smartmouth Headquarters in Norfolk and at Smartmouth Pilot House in Virginia Beach. Masks and social distancing is mandatory!



If you haven’t registered to vote or apply for an absentee ballot, you can do so at either location.

MORE FROM HRS!